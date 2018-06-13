MUSU scoffs at VC’s antics

IMPHAL, Jun 12: Manipur University Students’ Union (MUSU) has alleged that the inspection trip carried out by the university’s VC to various colleges and institute’s examinations is an insult to the student community.

A press release issued by MUSU today conveyed that it is hilarious to see the VC Professor Adya Prasad Pandey going on such inspection trips only when various students organisations are protesting against him, even though he has not carried out any such trips in the past since he became the VC. Accusing the VC of attempting to show the protest and demand of the students organisations in the wrong light, MUSU appealed to all the college students and students union to support the MUSU’s demand for ushering in a proper and efficient academic atmosphere in MU.

Further urging the students and the unions to refrain from showing any kind of support to the inspection trips by the VC, MUSU appealed to all those concerned to boycott the VC’s trips to the colleges/institutes until normalcy returns to MU.

On the other hand, MUSU stated that the so called committee constituted by the VC, with some of his acquainted senior Professors, to hold a dialogue with MUSU, is a big joke. MUSU will never agree to a meeting with the said committee until and unless the VC resigns from his post, it added. Pointing out that its protest is for the greater good of the university and its students, MUSU appealed to all sections of the people, clubs, teachers and organisations to support the protest.