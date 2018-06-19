MUSU sets 5 days deadline to remove VC

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jun 18 : Even as Vice Chancellor of Manipur University, Prof Adya Prasad Pandey told the media yesterday that his doors are wide open for the students, the Manipur University Students’ Union (MUSU) today met Governor Dr Najma Heptulla and Chief Minister N Biren and set five days time to remove the VC.

Speaking to The Sangai Express president of MUSU, M Dayaman said that they highlighted all the shortcomings of the VC to the Governor and reiterated the demand that the VC be removed.

The MUSU team met the Governor following an invitation, he said and added that the meeting was held from 3.30 pm to 5 pm.

A deadline of five days has been served to remove the VC, said Dayaman and added that this was highlighted to the Governor. If the VC is not removed within the deadline, then the ongoing stir will be intensified.

The Governor made it clear that she will personally highlight the points of MUSU to the President, PM and HRD Minister and explained that since MU is a Central University, she cannot directly interfere, he added.

Later the MUSU team met Chief Minister N Biren and the latter said that the issue has been highlighted to the Centre, said Dayaman.

This was the second time that MUSU had met the Chief Minister on the issue. Taking note of the VC’s interaction with some media houses yesterday, Dayaman said that this was nothing but a ploy to befool the public.

The stir has been going on for the last 15 days and so far the VC had been maintaining a stoic silence. Speaking out now is nothing short of double standard, he added.

MUSU has taken up the current agitation as it wants to save the varsity from all the wrong doings of the VC and to save the deteriorating academic atmosphere at the university, he said and added that MU cannot and should not be run like a personal fiefdom.