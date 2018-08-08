MUSU sets deadline to remove contract items

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Aug 7: Accusing some BJP MLAs of collaborating with Manipur University VC AP Pandey for contract works inside the university campus, MUSU has threatened to burn all the properties belonging to the said MLAs, which are still inside the complex, if they fail to remove the items from inside the campus by tomorrow.

Speaking to media persons inside MU campus today, its general secretary N Kennedy said that MUSU welcomes the slogans raised by the protesters who came to MU yesterday demanding against turning the university into a contract work space and removal of teachers involved in contract works.

He alleged that AP Pandey himself is involved in contract works and it is one of MUSU’s demand to remove all the teachers who are working together with the VC on such contract works. Kennedy continued that MUSU is aware that some BJP MLAs are collaborating with the VC for contract works.As such, if the said MLAs fail to remove all their belongings and properties from inside MU campus by tomorrow, they will all be burned, he warned.

He also threatened to disclose the names and details of all the said MLAs involved if they fail to heed MUSU’s warning.