MUSU stages candle light rally, reiterates call to VC to resign within 5 days INC’s fact finding team starts probe into MU crisis

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jun 19: Taking serious note of the imbroglio besieging Manipur University since the past 20 days, Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) has formed a high level fact finding committee and the committee has started due investigation so as to help resolve the impasse.

On the other hand, a team of MUSU met Governor Dr Najma Heptulla and Chief Minister N Biren yesterday and made it clear that they would not call off their agitation until Vice Chancellor Prof AP Pandey is removed from his post.

However, Prof AP Pandey has been contending that all the allegations levelled against him are baseless. On account of the impasse, all the normal activities of the university have been suspended since May 30.

Notably, Manipur University has more than 4000 Post Graduate seats.

Meanwhile, MUSU took out a torch rally around the university’s campus this evening demanding removal of VC Prof AP Pandey.

During the rally the students raised slogans demanding that the VC be removed within five days. The candle rally was taken out under the slogan ‘Burn all the ills within MU campus.’ The students also said that the VC should bear the responsibility of any untoward incident during the course of the agitation.

Taking serious note of the impasse besieging the university for a protracted period, ex-Deputy Chief Minister Gaikhangam has appealed to all concerned to intervene and resolve the impasse at the earliest.

Notably, Gaikhangam is the chairman of the fact finding committee formed on June 14. Other members of the committee are MLA Konthoujam Govindas, MLA K Ranjit, ex-MLA Dr Ngairangbam Bijoy, ex-MLA Dr I Ibohalbi, MPCC general secretary Kh Devabratta and MPCC spokesman Hareshwar Goswami.

Ex-MLA RK Anand is the committee’s convenor and the committee held its first meeting at Congress Bhavan on June 14.

Speaking to media persons at Congress Bhavan here today, Gaikhangam said that the crisis besieging Manipur University for the past 20 days has badly harmed careers of all the students of the university.

“We thought that the university will take up necessary measures to resolve the crisis after talking with students but the crisis is only getting worse”, Gaikhangam said.

The situation demands attention of all the people including Congress party. That was why the high level fact finding committee was set up not with any political tone but in the interest of students to ascertain the genesis of the crisis and explore a solution, said the ex-Deputy Chief Minister.

The committee talked with representatives of MUSU and Manipur University Teachers’ Association today. The committee has also sought an appointment with VC Prof AP Pandey. The committee after ascertaining the genesis of the crisis would make some recommendations which can help resolve the crisis.

Gaikhangam said that they would take up the matter with the President, the Prime Minister and other authorities concerned in order to restore normalcy in the university.

Saying that Congress party does not favour any sort of political influence in Manipur University, he called upon all concerned to work collectively so that the crisis is resolved at the earliest before it exacerbates.

Even though Manipur University is not a State subject, he appealed to the State Government to take up necessary measures in order to resolve the crisis.

Former Manipur University VC and ex-MLA Dr Ng Bijoy remarked that it is a matter of grave concern that students have been deprived of normal classes for days on account of the impasse between students, teachers and the VC.

Saying that there is nothing political about the fact finding committee, Dr Bijoy said that the allegations made by students against the VC are quite serious.

The authenticity of the allegations would be discussed with the VC himself, he said.

Earlier, the three-years degree courses took more than three years as Manipur University could not follow academic calendar. Now people are apprehensive whether MU would revert to such a situation on account of the prevailing restive situation, Dr Bijoy said. RK Anand noted that the protracted impasse has seriously affected students’ academic career.

Pointing out that Manipur University is the breeding ground for the State’s human resources, Anand said that the fact finding committee was set up with a conviction to explore a solution to the crisis.