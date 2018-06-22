MUSU sticks to its guns, insists on VC’s dismissal

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jun 21: Manipur University Students’ Union (MUSU) has categorically stated that they would never reconcile until Vice Chancellor Prof AP Pandey is dismissed even though they are open to the idea of holding dialogue with the authority concerned on the existing crisis.

Notably, MUSU staged another protest demonstration at the university’s gate today in the form of a human chain demanding dismissal of VC Prof AP Pandey.

Students who took part in the protest demonstration held placards which read ‘We condemn violation of Manipur University Act 2005’, ‘Go back incompetent VC Prof Adya Prasad Pandey’, ‘Don’t give psychological threat to students’, ‘Rules are not meant to be broken’ etc.

Speaking to media persons by the sideline of the protest demonstration, MUSU president Mayanglambam Dayaman said that they have sent a memorandum to the Prime Minister and the Union HRD Minister highlighting Prof AP Pandey’s alleged unethical activities and demanding his dismissal apart from meeting the Governor and the Chief Minister.

But it is a matter of grave concern that nothing has been done to address the students’ grievances and the authority concerned has been acting totally indifferent to the ongoing agitation which is now 23 days old.

MUSU would never budge from its stand which is dismissal of VC Prof AP Pandey but it is open to the idea of holding dialogue to this effect, Dayaman said.

Claiming that MUSU’s agitation is not only for students of MU but for the entire student community of the State, he conveyed gratitude to all the student bodies, civil society organisations and political parties which have been extending support and solidarity to the ongoing agitation.

Nonetheless, he appealed to all political parties not to exploit the crisis for scoring political mileage.

The ongoing agitation would be further intensified from June 24 if the VC is not dismissed by June 23 as the MUSU’s five-days deadline to effect the VC’s dismissal expires on June 23.

MUTA general secretary Lisam Shanjukumar said that the teacher community has been aggrieved by the excesses of the VC and the resulting crisis besieging the university.

On being enquired about the allegations levelled against the VC by MUSU, Shanjukumar said that the allegations are known to every one and they are facts. These are hard facts that the VC come to office late and he stays outside the university most of the time, he alleged.

Charging that there are large scale financial irregularities on the part of the VC, Shanjukumar demanded a thorough enquiry into the matter.

MUTA had already met and urged the Governor as well as the Chief Minister to resolve the crisis at the earliest. Moreover, a memorandum was submitted to the President of India highlighting all the details.

However, none of them has initiated any action so far. As such, one cannot say when the existing crisis would be resolved, he said. Notably, all the normal activities have ceased since May 30 when MUSU locked the administrative block as well as the VC’s office.