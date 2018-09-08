MUSU takes anti-Pandey protest to Raj Bhavan

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Sep 7: A meeting convened by Governor Dr Najma Heptulla with MUSU on the protracted MU crisis ended with a protest demonstration outside the Raj Bhavan today.

While a team of MUSU representatives went inside the Raj Bhavan for a meeting with the Governor who is also the Chief Rector of MU at 2 pm today, a large group of students waited for the MUSU team at the Jadonang Park.

Even though the meeting lasted for almost one hour, it could not arrive at any understanding.

MUSU president M Dayaman said that the Governor cannot do much against Prof AP Pandey but she assured that she would take the issue to the President of India.

He said that Prof Pandey breached the MoA signed between MUSU, MUTA, MUSA on one side and MHRD and the State Government on the other side on August 16 by resuming duty during the period of enquiry. On learning that the meeting had ended without achieving any breakthrough, the group of students who were waiting for their colleagues at the Jadonang Park marched towards the Raj Bhavan. Even as police and paramilitary forces deployed there tried to stop the students, they somehow breached the police barricade and staged a protest demonstration in front of the Raj Bhavan gate.

There they shouted slogans like “Go back Pandey”, “Long Live MU”, etc. As the situation grew more volatile, City Police pulled up 60 to 70 students including around 25 girls but all of them were later released at Kakwa and Canchipur.