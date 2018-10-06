MUSU trashes Pro VC’s letter to MHRD

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Oct 5: The Manipur University Students’ Union (MUSU) has denounced the letter sent by Pro-VC and VC in-charge Prof K Yugindro to the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) on October 3 which compares the agitators to terrorists.

Speaking to media persons at MU today, MUSU president M Dayaman cautioned that entrusting the affairs of MU to a ‘mentally unsound’ person would not be right.

Remarking that Prof Yugindro’s letter appear to humiliate both the Governor and the Chief Minister, Dayaman urged concerned to take up befitting action against the Pro-VC.

Normalcy returned to MU for a brief period after an MoA was signed between MUSU, MUTA and MUSA on one side and MHRD and the State Government on the other on August 16 but Prof Yugindro was saying that the hard-earned normalcy has been threatened following withdrawal of security forces from MU campus.

It was not security forces which brought normalcy to MU but the MoA, Dayaman asserted.

In the aftermath of the MoA, there was normalcy in MU from August 23 to September 20 and declaration of pending exam results had begun and some departments had resumed normal classes.

But this normalcy was cut short when Prof Yugindro came to MU on September to take charge of VC.

All stake holders were of the opinion that all disagreements can be resolved through dialogue and the State Government had already initiated a dialogue process.

It was rather surprising Prof Yugindro claimed that the Government’s direction to police to stop raid and search operation for arrest of agitating students, teachers and staff has threatened normalcy in MU campus, Dayaman said.

Categorically stating that Prof Yugindro’s attempt to take charge of VC forcibly on September 20 landed MU in fresh turmoil, the MUSU president reminded that police carried out a massive raid in MU campus in the night of the same day and arrested a number of students and teachers.

It was rather unfortunate that Prof Yugindro used the term ‘terrorists’ against teachers, students and staff who have been demanding dismissal of VC Prof AP Pandey in the interest of MU for his misdeeds.

Prof Yugindro’s letter addressed to MHRD not only belittled all the efforts of the State Government to bring normalcy in MU but also openly humiliated both the Governor and the Chief Minister, he remarked.

Dayaman went on to question as to who threaten him and for what grievous wrong (he committed) that he should seek Y-category security.

A man who can openly humiliate both the Governor and the Chief Minister and term the students, teachers and staff who have been agitating to save MU as terrorists cannot be a normal person but mentally unsound.

It would be a grave mistake to entrust the affairs of MU to such a man, Dayaman said and sought immediate attention of both the State Government and the Central Government.