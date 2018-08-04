MUSU volunteers storm Registrar’s residence

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Aug 3 : A large number of MUSU volunteers flocked to Manipur University Registrar, M Shyamkesho’s residence at Kwakeithel Akham Leikai today on the ground that order issued by the Registrar yesterday granting leave to AP Pandey and appointing Professor W Vishwanath as the VC in-charge for a period of one month are opposite to the protest/demand of the student and teacher community.

The incident occurred at around 4.30 pm when a large number of MUSU volunteers headed towards the residence of MU Registrar in-charge Shyamkesho at Kwakeithel Akham Leikai to personally meet him in connection with the order issued yesterday.

According to the volunteers, they found the gate of the residence locked but claimed that when they looked inside they saw the Registrar inside the premise.

They claimed that on seeing them, Shyamkesho went inside the residence and failed to come out.

The irate volunteers decided to camp in front of the gate and wait till the Registrar comes out but some time later, some local women folk came and told the volunteers that the Registrar was not at home and his wife was unwell as well.

The womenfolk also assured that they would talk to Shyamkesho first thing tomorrow morning, the volunteers claimed and added that they (volunteers) denied the request as they allegedly saw Shyamkesho inside the residence and demanded to talk with the Registrar personally.

Questioning the agenda behind the order yesterday as well as those involved in the act, the volunteers informed that the MU impasse has crossed two months and the failure of the Registrar in-charge to resign from his post has given strength to AP Pandey.

The MUSU volunteers further claimed that it is unfortunate the Registrar is issuing various orders with Pandey pulling the strings and questioned why the Registrar has been hiding for more than two months now and also denied any chance to contact him either personally at home or through phone calls.

Accusing the Registrar of collaborating with VC Pandey in ruining the university, the volunteers alleged that the Registrar has always tried to protect the VC.

On the other hand, speaking to media persons at the spot, MUSU general secretary N Kennedy condemned the order passed by the Registrar yesterday and expressed shock at such an order passed by a Registrar who has allegedly gone into hiding.

Conveying that the statement made by CM N Biren Singh urging all those concerned to call off their protest now that the VC has been given leave, is shameful, Kennedy alleged that if the CM had genuinely wanted to end the university issue, he could have done so a long time ago.

He has been repeatedly informed about the demands of the university community and after meeting the university community, he himself had even assured to bring an amicable end to the issue, Kennedy claimed and questioned the logic behind the CM’s appeal.

He also condemned the statement of the Education Minister that the issue has been solved as most of the demands have been met and reasoned that the order passed by the Registrar is simply giving leave to Pandey and has no relation with the protest taken up by the university community.

The order is simply an act of the VC taking leave, he claimed.

Accusing the State Government of attempting to show the protest in a bad light in front of the people, Kennedy said that this act of the Government reeks of cowardice and is the same as giving some sweets to the university community so that the issue subsides.

Warning the Government against playing politics in the university issue, Kennedy demanded the CM to transform his assurances into action immediately.

He continued that if the HRD had given the leave order, it would have been somewhat justified.

But the issuance of the order by the Registrar is an attempt to save the VC’s skin, Kennedy claimed.

He informed that the volunteers came to the residence of the Registrar demanding a clarification regarding the matter and it is unfortunate that he has gone into hiding again.

After getting information that a large number of MUSU volunteers had flocked to the Registrar’s residence, a large number of Imphal West police personnel, led by SP Jogeshchandra, rushed to the spot.

However, as the volunteers and the students present did not resort to any violent antics, the police did not take up any action against the gathering.

After they failed to meet the Registrar even after waiting for a long time, the volunteers slowly dispersed from the area.