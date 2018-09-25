MUSU warns

IMPHAL, Sep 24: Manipur University Students’ Union (MUSU) has demanded the State Government to release the arrested students and teachers unconditionally at the earliest and to pull out all security forces from inside the university campus or else face intense agitation.

A press release issued by the president of MUSU today demanded the authority concerned to release the students and teachers who were arrested during the raid on the midnight of September 20 immediately and to arrest AP Pandey, Prof Shyamkesho, Prof Yugindro and others who are responsible for turning the university into a war zone.

The State Government should also pull out all security forces from the university campus and deploy them at other suitable places, it said and added that MUSU does not take the raid at the university hostels lightly, warning that failure to heed the demands will force the association to launch intense agitation.