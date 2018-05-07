MUTA annual felicitation

IMPHAL, May 6 : Manipur University Teachers’ Association organised its annual felicitation function today at MUTA Hall, Manipur University.

MUTA felicitated the faculty members of MU who are retired from service during the 2017 -18, conveyed a press release issued by PRO, MU Dr Ganesh Sethi.

Introduction of new MUTA officer bearers and handing over of charges to the newly elected MUTA Executive body marked today’s function.

Addressing the occasion as chief guest, Prof Adya Prasad Pandey, Vice-Chancellor of Manipur University said the university is known for its teachers and students.

He further appealed to all teachers to engage with more research works as addition to their primary task of teaching.

The Professor appreciated the teachers who are doing excellent research in academics and developmental works for the university. The Vice-Chancellor urged the teachers for their support and cooperation for a collective growth of the university in the field of ‘academic excellence’ and development of the university in the national and international arena.

All the retired teachers shared their past experiences and academic achievements they attained during their tenures as teachers. One of the retired professors, Prof Dhaneshwor Singh of Chemistry Department shared his experience and good times he had in Manipur University.

Prof Ibotombi, Prof Asha Gupta and Prof Madhubala also recalled their personal experiences during their service in the university.

Names and designation of the new office bearers of MUTA were also announced.