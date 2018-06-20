MUTA asks VC to resign

IMPHAL, Jun 19: Manipur University Teachers’ Association (MUTA) has demanded the immediate resignation of Manipur University Vice Chancellor Professor Adya Prasad Pandey in the academic interest of the university.

A statement issued by MUTA mentioned that an emergency executive committee meeting of the association was held today with Professor RK Gambhir Singh, (MUTA vice president) in the chair, to discuss the developing scenario consequent upon the failure of the VC to resolve the crisis of the university.

It mentioned that MUTA feels the VC has continued to ignore repeated requests by MUTA to bring a solution to the crisis or to initiate any action from his side. As such MUTA demanded the VC to resign immediately.