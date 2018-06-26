MUTA endorses MUSU’s demand

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jun 25: In tandem with MUSU’s announcement that the ongoing agitation would be further intensified, MUTA has adopted a resolution demanding resignation of Vice Chancellor Prof AP Pandey.

Speaking to media persons at MU this afternoon, MUSU president Mayanglambam Dayaman categorically stated that there is no question of relaxing or withdrawing their agitation until VC Prof Pandey resigns or is dismissed.

Citing the Prof Pandey’s clarification as reported in media today, Dayaman asked to why Prof Pandey took so long to clarify the charges levelled against him.

The VC’s clarification which came after 25/26 days of agitation only testifies his irresponsibility. It shows that Prof Pandey is least bothered about the suffering of students, teachers and all communities of the university, Dayaman said.

Prof Pandey’s clarification is abound with many baseless and vague points. His clarification is an attempt to vindicate himself and mislead the people of Manipur particularly the university community, said the MUSU president.

The VC’s allegation that academic deans were forced to resign under pressure and duress is baseless. MUSU’s agitation is being participated by many sections of students and this is reported in media, he said.

Prof Pandey’s assertion that MUSU started the uproar for not sanctioning fund for publication of magazine is also wrong. The amount for publication of magazine is incorporated in the students’ admission fee, he said.

On the other hand, MUTA executive committee held an emergency meeting today with its president Prof I Tomba in the chair.

The meeting which was also attended by special invitees adopted three resolutions including endorsement of the demand for Prof Pandey’s resignation from the post of VC.

According to a press release issued by MUTA, the meeting resolved to appeal VC Prof AP Pandey to resign immediately in the academic interest of the university.

The veracity of the charges levelled against the VC and his clarifications should be determined by a high level independent enquiry commission, reads the second resolution.

The meeting further agreed that MUTA members would take out a protest demonstration which would be staged at the university’s main gate on June 26 together with MUSU and MUSA.

Meanwhile, academic deans of the university have clarified that they resigned from their respective posts on their own volition, not under instruction or pressure from any group or individual.

Notably, School of Environmental Sciences Dean Prof Arun Kumar, School of Social Sciences Dean Prof N Lokendra, School of Mathematical and Physical Sciences Dean Prof N Rajmuhon, School of Life Sciences Dean Prof G Shantibala and School of Humanities Dean Prof Ch Jasobanta had resigned in the wake of the crisis currently besieging the university.