MUTA expels

IMPHAL, Dec 19: 14 teachers of Manipur University were expelled from primary membership of MUTA following an emergency meeting of the body today.

A press release issued by MUTA mentioned that an emergency joint meeting of the executive members of Manipur University Teachers’ Association (MUTA), chaired by its president Prof I Tomba Singh was held at its office today in a bid to discuss the issue of 14 teachers defying MUTA resolutions which were adopted on November 13 and 24 respectively.

It mentioned that the members discussed in detail the letter written by the 14 teachers to the Finance Officer of the university and during the meeting, the continued defiance of the teachers when MUTA president persuaded them to backtrack from the anti-MUTA stand, was also discussed during the meeting.

Taking strong exception to the issue, which can compromise the image and dignity of the teachers’ body, various resolutions were adopted during the meeting today, it mentioned adding that it was resolved to remove Professor K Yugindro Singh (Dept of Physics), Prof M Shyamkesho Singh (Dept of Life Sciences), Prof GA Shantibala Devi (Dept of Life Sciences), Prof Arun Kumar (Dept of Earth Sciences), Prof Soibam Ibotombi (Dept of Earth Sciences), Prof Kh Tomba Singh (Dept of Commerce), Dr H Basantakumar Sharma (Dept of Physics), Prof H Subadani Devi (Dept of Hindi), Prof RR Pandey (Dept of Life Sciences), Prof RAS Kushwaha (Dept of Earth Sciences), Dr Kananbala Sarangthem (Dept of Life Sciences), Prof R Varatharajan (Dept of Life Sciences), Dr B Mercy Vahneichong (Dept of Teacher Education) and Dr Lamalu (Dept of Adult Education), from the primary membership of MUTA with immediate effect.

It was further resolved that the association will not remain a silent spectator and will pro-actively take corrective actions, if any member indulges in anti-MUTA activities.

The association also resolved to apprise the university authorities not to assign any official positions in any capacity to the said 14 teachers.

MUTA further resolved to take appropriate action against deduction from teachers’ salary of December as per MUTA resolutions of November 13 and 24 respectively, it added.