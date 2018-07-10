MUTA meets CM

IMPHAL, Jul 9: A team of the Manipur University Teachers’ Association today held a meeting with Chief Minister N Biren on the crisis besieging Manipur University for the past 40 days.

MUSU, MUTA and MUSA have been demanding dismissal of Vice Chancellor Prof AP Pandey.

A six-member team of MUTA held a meeting with N Biren at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat from 5 pm to 6 pm. During the meeting, N Biren appealed to MUTA to extend all possible assistance towards resolving the existing crisis.

Contending that alleged incompetent VC Prof Pandey is the root cause of the unrest prevailing at Manipur University, the MUTA delegates presented a detailed report on the administrative and financial irregularities committed by Prof Pandey as the VC of MU. Any solution to the existing crisis is unlikely until and unless Prof Pandey is dismissed from the post of VC, they told the Chief Minister.

Even as the Chief Minister expressed keen desire to resolve the existing crisis at the earliest, the meeting ended without achieving any understanding as the Chief Minister was not in a position to give any comment of the demand for dismissal of the VC .