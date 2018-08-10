MUTA meets Najma

IMPHAL, Aug 9: A team of the Manipur University Teachers’ Association held a meeting with Governor Dr Najma Heptulla at the Raj Bhavan this morning.

The MUTA team was led by its president Prof I Tomba and they deliberated on the protracted Manipur University crisis with the Governor from 11 am till 1 pm.

After listening to several points raised by MUTA, the Governor sought a couple of days’ time towards resolving the crisis, sources informed.

However, what exactly transpired during the meeting could not be ascertained.

Notably, Dr Najma held a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently at Delhi on the MU crisis.

Earlier today at around 9 am, the MUTA representatives held another meeting with Chief Minister N Biren on the same issue, the sources added.

On the other hand, students of DM Colleges today staged a protest demonstration at the eastern gate of their campus demanding dismissal of MU VC Prof AP Pandey and restoration of normal academic atmosphere in the university.

The protest demonstration was staged under the aegis of the Joint Students Forum of DMC Arts, DMC Science and DMC Commerce.

The forum’s convenor Arambam Vikash said that students who must be admitted to PG courses are staring at the stark possibility of losing one academic year as the results of the 6th semester Graduate examinations have not been announced yet on account of Prof Pandey.

Results of 3rd semester and 4th semester examinations too have not been declared.

Vikash went on to question how Prof Pandey led a UGC team in inspecting a college in Nagaland after it was reported that he was granted leave for one month.

The forum would launch more intense modes of agitation if normal academic atmosphere is not restored in MU by the second week of August, he said.

Demanding dismissal of Prof Pandey from his position as VC of MU on the charge of several financial and administrative irregularities, MUSU, MUTA and MUSA have been undertaking different modes of agitation since May 30.