MUTA, MUSA, MUSU join anti-CAB protest

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Feb 4: Manipur University community namely Manipur University Teachers Association (MUTA), Manipur Univer-sity Staffs Association (MUSA) and Manipur Uni-versity Students Union (MUSU), have also joined the mass protest against the Citizenship Amendment Bill 2016.

As a part of the mass protest, teachers, staff and students staged a sit in protest demonstration in the university campus today, holding placards embossed with slogans like ‘withdraw CAB 2016’, ‘ CAB makes North East anti-India’, ‘respect ethnic diversity’ and ‘erasing indigenous people is colonialism’ etc.

Speaking to media persons MUTA general secre- tary Prof Lisham Sanju-kumar said that the CAB is a Bill which has the potential to wipe out all indi- ge- nous people of the entire NE region.

On the other hand, students, teachers and staff of Macha Leima School staged a sit in protest at the school campus at Palace Compound today condemning the CAB.

Similar protests were also organised at Yaiskul Sougaijam Leikai, Singjamei Thongkhong, Singjamei Parking, Singjamei Sougrakpam Leikai, Singjamei Mayengbam Leikai, Kwakeithel Leimakhujam Leikai community hall, Kwakeithel Heinou Khongnembi Nongshaba club, Kongba Keithel and Patsoi Part II Mayai Leikai.