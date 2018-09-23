MUTA, MUSA ridicule IGP

IMPHAL, Sep 22: Saying that Manipur University had wriggled out of frying pan only to land in the fire because of the brutal crackdown on students and teachers by police on September 21 night and September 22 morning, MUTA and MUSA have asserted that the immediate responsibility for completely disturbing the ongoing PG examinations and admission processes should be borne by Prof K Yugindro and the IGP (Law &Order, Zone II).

A meeting of the Joint Action Committee of the Manipur University community was held today with MUTA president I Tomba in the chair.

The meeting resolved that the ultimate responsibility for the prevailing situation in MU which is akin to landing in fire after wriggling out of frying pan should be borne by the Government of India and Government of Manipur for their alleged perpetual tendency to defend Prof AP Pandey.

Members present at the meeting emphasised that the security forces, including the Inspector General himself, are the ones responsible for the absolute turmoil and chaos in the Manipur University now. The Members asserted that the Inspector General should have been conversant with the emerging healthy realities inside the campus preceding the bedlam consequent upon the condemnable acts indulged by the security forces in the middle of night. It is so unfortunate that the Inspector General did not have knowledge that Post-graduate Examinations were going on peacefully and even earlier on the day before the security forces “raped the sanctity of Manipur University”, according a press release issued by MUTA president Prof I Tomba and MUSA president S Jibonkumar.

The Members shared further amusement thanks to the Inspector General when he said that he had acted on the advice of the Vice Chancellor reflecting his ignorance of the fact that the VC has been put under suspension by none other than the President of India (the Visitor of Manipur University).

All the students and teachers who are being detained by police should be released immediately without any pre-conditions, and the unwarranted continued attempts to arrest more should be stopped straightaway.