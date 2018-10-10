MUTA, MUSA to take one day mass casual leave, Geography Dept shut down Pro-VC tenders unconditional apology to Governor

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Oct 9: Pro-VC and VC in-charge of Manipur University Prof K Yugindro has tendered an unconditional apology to Governor Dr Najma Heptulla for his incorrect and inappropriate statements and breach of protocol and propriety.

“I was taken by shock and surprise when Governor Dr Najma Heptulla questioned my taking charge of VC of MU and expressed, unfortunately, her overt support in favour of the agitators in my meeting with her on September 21”, Prof Yugindro wrote in his letter addressed to the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) and dispatched on October 3.

Apart from tendering the unconditional apology, a letter sent by the Pro-VC to the OSD/Secretary to the Governor yesterday informed that he (Prof Yugindro) wrote to the President’s office, Prime Minister’s office, Ministry of Home Affairs and MHRD yesterday itself withdrawing the particular sentence mentioned in the October 3 letter.

Prof Yugindro said that he could not fully understand the questions asked by the Governor during their meeting on September 21 as he was under severe mental stress and as a result he made incorrect and inappropriate understanding of the Governor’s questions.

The VC in-charge also said that he would submit a separate report to the Governor on the status of Manipur University shortly.

On the other hand following a general body meeting of Manipur University Teachers Association (MUTA) today, the teachers of Manipur University have resolved to take a mass casual leave tomorrow in protest against the delay in unconditional release and withdrawal of FIR lodged against the teachers, students and staff of the university.

A press release issued by the president of MUTA today mentioned that the meeting strongly condemned the statement made by Prof K Yugindro in a letter to the MHRD on October 3 regarding alarming situation in the university and for labelling the university community as terrorist like agitators, criminals etc.

It informed that the meeting further resolved that the steps for rescheduling the pending examinations, admission processes for 2018-19 will be held up until academic normalcy returns in the campus.

The meeting resolved that MUTA will not extend any cooperation to Prof K Yugindro until normalcy returns to the university, it continued.

It was also resolved to submit an ultimatum to the authorities concerned to release the arrested students and teachers of the university unconditionally on or before October 11 and warned that in case of failure to do so, serious course of actions will be taken up.

MUTA demanded the authority concerned to immediately withdraw all disciplinary proceedings against the arrested/suspended persons in connection with the present crisis in Manipur University.

Condemning the midnight raid of September 20 inside the university campus as well as the letter sent by Prof K Yugindro to the MHRD, MUSA has also announced that all the staff of the university will take a one day casual leave tomorrow if the authority concerned fails to fulfil the demands of the university community.

On the other hand, as a part of the non-cooperation movement against the VC i/c of Manipur University, the students of Geography Department resorted to total shutdown of the department today.