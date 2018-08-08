MUTA pins hope on VC in-charge for breakthrough

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Aug 7: Taking due note of his assurance to write to the authority concerned for investigation into the charges levelled against VC Prof AP Pandey by an independent high power committee under the Commission of Enquiry Act 1952 and link the leave granted to Prof Pandey to the enquiry, MUTA is hoping that VC in-charge Prof W Vishwanath may bring a breakthrough to the protracted Manipur University crisis.

Nonetheless, MUTA has decried that Prof Pandey who is said to be on leave went on an inspection visit to St Joseph College, Zakhama as a representative of UGC.

Speaking to media persons at their office today, MUTA spokesman Prof Debananda said that neither the State Government nor the Central Government has initiated any concrete step to resolve the crisis even though it is now 70 days old.

Registrar in-charge M Shyamkesho issued an order on August 2 whereby Prof Pandey was given leave and the Government has been claiming that Prof Pandey has been given forced leave so that an enquiry can be conducted against him.

But the way Prof Pandey has been given leave seems not connected with the enquiry in any manner.

Pointing out that Prof Pandey went on an inspection visit to St Joseph College, Zakhama as the chairman of a special UGC team, Prof Debananda decried that the Government’s claim and their own action are quite contradictory.

According to the Civil Services Conduct rule, no official on leave can be assigned any official duty. The way the Government has been dealing with Prof Pandey looks like trickery and this is unacceptable to MUTA, he asserted. The way Prof Pandey has been given leave is quite vague and dubious, Prof Debananda said.

VC in-charge Prof Vishwanath has assured that he would not begin any official work until a high level, independent enquiry committee is set up under the Commission of Enquiry Act 1952 and the leave given to Prof Pandey is connected with the enquiry, conveyed Prof Vishwanath and added that MUTA would closely monitor the activities of the VC in-charge.

The MUTA spokesman said that the HRD Ministry and UGC officials who have been inducted as members of the fact finding committee set up by the HRD Ministry are known to MUTA quite well and MUTA does not believe them.

Acknowledging the support extended by the people, he sought further support from all sections of the society so that the crisis can be resolved satisfactorily.

He also condemned the violent incident that broke out at MU gate yesterday. Saying that the entire MU community yearns for restoration of normalcy in the university, Prof Debananda questioned the kind of normalcy demanded by those people who organised and took part in yesterday’s rally.

On the other hand, an emergency joint meeting of MUSU, MUTA and MUSA held today condemned the rally which was taken out with security escorts yesterday and said that it was aimed at projecting the MU community’s sustained agitation in the wrong light.

It resolved that financial and administrative irregularities committed by Prof AP Pandey as VC of Manipur University must be probed by an independent high power committee under the Commission of Enquiry Act 1952.