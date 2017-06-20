MUTSU organises legal awareness

IMPHAL, Jun 19: Manipur University Tribal Students’ Union (MUTSU) today organised a one-day legal awareness programme at TRI, Chingmeirong in collaboration with IWDLSA.

According to a statement, the programme was attended by around 100 students and social organisations’ leaders from different subject backgrounds.

MS Lupho, senior advocate and Michael Lamjathang Haokip, social activist were the resource persons of the programme which was also marked by a discussion/interactive session on human rights.