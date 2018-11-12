MUTSU sets deadline

IMPHAL, Nov 11: The Manipur University Tribal Students’ Union (MUTSU) has set November 18 as the deadline for the authority concerned to disburse the ST scholarship and threatened to launch intense agitation if the warning of the association goes unheard.

A press release issued by the general secretary of the association today mentioned that despite several appeals and requests to the Tribal Affairs for disbursing ST scholarship which have been pending for a long time, no positive steps have been taken up so far.

Expressing suspicion, MUTSU conveyed that the scholarship should not be a source of business for the authority concerned but should be a means to aid and uplift the deserving students.

Stating that as per MUTSU, investment in education sector is one off the best investments, it expressed disappointment with the State Government for failing to realise the importance of the issue.

Further questioning how the students should fill the scholarship renewal form if they are still yet to get any scholarship, MUTSU asked why the Department concerned had set the deadline for the submission of the form as October 31, without any prior analysis of the situation. Setting a deadline of November 18 for disbursing the pending ST scholarship, MUTSU threatened to launch various forms of intense agitation if the authority concerned fails to heed the warnings.