MVCA T20 Cricket Manaobi fifty guides YWC to huge 10-wicket win

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Mar 12 : YWC, Langthabal extended their winning streak in the 7th MVCA T20 Cricket Tournament 2019 as they romped past Model Club Chingamakha today by 10 wickets riding on stellar batting performances by Manaobi and Kumarjit.

Model Club which elected to bat first bundled out for 83 runs in 20 overs losing 8 wickets and the target proved too small for the Langthabal side. Demin put up a good show to score 19 runs off 15 balls while Sikander managed 14 runs as YWC bowlers mantained a perfect economy to prevent their rival from building any momentum. Bikramjit of Model Club also added 15 runs in 28 balls and remained not out.

YWC’s Kumarjit and Kumar picked up two wickets each while Samanda claimed a single in 4 overs. Latter Kumarjit was named man of the match.

In the chase, Manaobi partnered well with Kumarjit to hit an unbeaten 50 in 29 balls and the latter also shouldered well and added 23 runs in 14 balls to bring up the emphatic win.

Elsewhere in the second match of the day, NAPSA sealed a 21 run victory against DSU.

NAPSA posted 131 runs for 5 in 20 overs after opting to bat first. Bipin top-scored with 46 runs in his name while Somorendro and Kishorjit gathered 25 and 22 runs respectively in this innings.

Bishorjit of DSU picked up 2 wickets while Somorjit and Gyaneshore managed 1 wicket each before his team finished with 110 runs for 9 in the second innings.

Biswojit of DSU made a valiant effort hitting 41 runs in the chase but his effort went in vain as remaining order faltered with cheap scores except Tarun (21) and Anand (17).

Simon of NAPSA was the pick of the bowler as he dismissed 3 in this innings while Ratan and Bhogendro picked up 2 and 1 wicket respectively.

CHAMP, Khagempalli will play Model Club in the next match tomorrow.