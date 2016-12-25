My Christmas Carol

K Radhakumar

One thing is for sure

The talking animals and birds

Of my early childhood days—

They are dead and gone.

What about the child?

Dead and gone too?

No, say my dreams

I often relive my past,

Listen endlessly

To my inner voice.

I grope through the darkness

Not the darkness of the night-time

But of the daytime.

Mine is a mystery tour

And I get lost in this noisy city.

I look at myself in a mirror.

My working judgment

Asks the friend in the mirror:

Who are you?

I look for myself in my dream

But cannot see;

I dream strange dreams.

I am no Freud

And do not try to interpret my dreams.

I can feel all my dreams

Sucked down into the whirlpool of experience.

I am alive and kicking in my dreams

And sickly in my waking hours.

Between waking and sleeping

I also live through dreamlike states.

The totality of my experience

I cannot put it down logically

In the diary of my life;

It is in a state of mental flux—

I can feel it in my bones.

There is no umbilical cord

Connecting the waking hours to sleep.