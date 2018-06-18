My door always open for students : MU VC

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jun 17 : Referring to the ongoing stir launched by the Manipur University Students’ Union, Vice Chancellor of MU Prof Adya Prasad Pandey today said that his doors are always open for the students to talk things over.

Interacting with Editors of some local dailies at his official bungalow today, the VC said, “My doors are always open for students to talk things over.” Feelers have been sent to the agitating students to come and talk things over, said the VC and added that the students want a mediator.

The mediator could be the Governor, he said and added that he is ready to talk anytime with the students.

To a question on the ‘never at MU’ charge levelled by the students, the VC said that whenever he goes out, it has always been for the welfare of the students and the university.

‘I do need to go out for meetings with the UGC and the Union Ministry of Human Resource Development,’ he said and added that all the tours outside the State have always been in connection with the university and the students.

Stating that he has done all he can for the university after assuming charge about 18 months back, Prof AP Pandey said that it is during his time that MU has become the first university in the country to open Smart Class in every department.

So far 31 Smart Classes have been conducted for every department in the university, he said and added that four meetings of the Finance Committee have been held. The amount for opening the Smart Class is pegged at Rs 4 crore.

Moreover 3+1 Executive meetings of the varsity have also been held. The Science Congress at MU was a grand success, he said and added that he has received positive inputs on the successful holding of the Science Congress.

If normalcy returns to the varsity, then interviews for recruiting Assistant Professors, Associate Professors and Professors can be held from June 25, he said and added there are also plans to open Master of Education and Master of Physical Education courses from this financial year. The proposal has already been put up to the UGC and a positive nod is expected soon, he added.

There are also plans to open a Mini-Stadium at MU, taking into consideration the sporting prowess of the State, he said and added that a Yoga Department will also be opened.

Moreover many buildings which have been lying incomplete at MU have been completed, he added.