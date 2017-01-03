My maiden sojourn of enchanting North East

Kajal Chatterjee

Contd from previous issue

But I fully understood the words written over there as differences between Bengali and Assamese languages are negligible. But in Manipur, I could easily read what is written in banners, advertisements or hoardings thanks to the familiar script; but couldn’t decipher its meaning a bit as Bengali and Manipuri languages are absolutely alien to each other! What a Himalayan contrast despite absolute similarities!

Since we were short on time next morning, my father planned for the Moirang trip only. There was a constant drizzle in Imphal that day. But by braving the rains, we boarded a bus for Moirang. And what to speak of Imphal city, it is reign of the fairer sex all around! Women are running markets. The streets are invaded by bikes, majority of them being young girls or women! What I had witnessed in Imphal 1989 do not get reflected in “glamorous” “developed” overhyped Kolkata, Mumbai, Delhi or Hyderabad of even today as well; the roads of which are still overwhelmingly dominated by men! No wonder Manipur was the land of Mahabharat’s brave princess Chitrangada (daughter of a Manipuri king and married to Arjuna) and now get recognised by lion-hearted ‘Iron Lady’ Irom Sharmila, the undying spirit of Thangjam Manorama, Mary Kom, Kunjarani Devi and Sarita Devi! Hats off to my indomitable Manipuri sisters! Over to Moirang where we reached by relishing the lush green Manipuri countryside with hillocks here and there. And at last the holy place of Moirang where Colonel Shaukat Malik of the INA, along with fellow Manipuris like Mairembam Koireng Singh and other warriors, won the battle against British forces and unfurled the Indian tricolour on 14th April of 1944. After going through the war-time relics and pictures in the well-maintained INA Memorial Complex, it was time to pay respect to Netaji whose awe-inspiring life-size statue stood high on the entrance.

Now we have to rush towards Imphal, pack our luggage and leave for the airport. Waiting at the small but cute airport with a heavy heart as we could not explore Manipur satisfactorily. We could not take glimpse of the world’s unique Loktak Lake with its floating phumdis. But even after the scheduled time of departure, no announcement of the whereabouts of our aircraft! After a long wait, came a declaration that due to adverse weather, our Kolkata-bound flight has been cancelled and it has been scheduled to depart next morning! Oh what a matter of delight, we will stay in Imphal tonight! The very next thing I realised that still it would not serve our tourism purpose as dusk has already set in and it is not possible to explore Keibul Lamjao National Park at this hour to get awestruck by the Sangai deer! The airlines management arranged our overnight stay in a high-end Hotel. I was wondering about the ironical situation as far as our tour of Manipur was concerned. Sunday we got stranded at Kohima for absolute paralysis of transportation on a holiday! The whole of Monday got spent in the journey towards Imphal only due to the delay following mechanical snag in the bus! After a short stint at Moirang in Tuesday morning, we rushed for the airport on afternoon! But destiny saw to it that we had to stay that night in Imphal only, but without any fruitful result!

As the flight ascended from Imphal next morning, I took a last glimpse of the city and the adjoining rural areas below. Next we were flying over Bangladesh, Padma River and green paddy cultivations. The scenes were out of this world no doubt, but I was a bit depressed for our missed opportunities in Manipur. As we landed at Kolkata, I took a vow to make a long trip to Manipur again so as to explore it to my full satisfaction. Meanwhile I had visited North-East again after 22 years, but it was limited to Assam and Meghalaya only. 5 years later ie in October 2016, we went to meet the fifth sister ie Arunachal Pradesh. Though my dream revisit to Manipur is yet to bear fruit, but I am sure destiny will certainly take me there in this lifetime only and this journey would be turned to reality through my sheer will-power only. Will it be Manipur along with Tripura and Mizoram!

In the mean time, I will continue to relish the fragrance of Manipur through the pages of one and only SANGAI EXPRESS. Let this esteemed daily be my link or invisible chord with Manipur. Ending my “epic” (actually my humble tribute to the enchanting North-East) by wishing a very Happy and prosperous New Year 2017 to all of my dear brothers and sisters of the seven jewels of India, Manipur. Concluded