K Radhakumar

This is not a simple story

That begins with the birth

And ends in the death

Of the protagonist.

But who is interested in a story

Based on fact?

Not me.

One life is not very different from another

We have broadly similar problems

We look very similar

A tiger will not notice any marked dissimilarity

Between the two of us

As I cannot of two tigers.

Life is boringly normal

And everything is done as a matter of routine.

School unemployment job

Marriage promotion children

Healthcare insurance political sympathies…

There is something lacking in my life

Something lacking in my life

Something lacking

Something that is poetic

Strange and beautiful

Taking me to the hidden depths

Perhaps through imagination and deep feeling.

I am the hero of my story;

It is high time I had my heroine

For the whole civilization is the story

Of the relationship of human beings.

Why begin the story from my birth?

Why not from the ancient times before my birth?

And why should it end in my death?

Let it continue beyond my death.

A deceptively simple story!



