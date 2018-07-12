MYA trounce LISBON 9-0 in Men’s Village Open Football tourney

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Jul 11 : LISBON, Luwangsangbam banked on Naoba’s double hattrick to thrash MYA, Leikinthabi by an emphatic 9-0 margin in a Group D league match of the 13th State Level 11 Men’s Village Open Football Tournament 2018 being organised by Brighter Club, Awang Potsangbam Khullen at its playground today. The second match scheduled to be played between Brighter Club, Awang Potsangbam Khullen and Koirengei FC was postponed on July 13 due to heavy rainfall.

MYA ran riot over LISBON today right from the beginning of the match as Naoba tore apart the defence line up on will to fire in 6 goals alone.

Noaba’s first goal came up itself in the 61st minute before slotting another 5 goals in the 16th, 20th, 26th, 31st and the 50th minute. Amarjit (38′), Yaiphaba (40′) and Priyanda (43′) also scored one goal each to hand their team a dominant 9-0 win.