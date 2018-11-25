Myanmar army intrudes, prohibits construction

TENGNOUPAL, Nov 24

Amidst the apparent bon-homie shared between Myanmar officials and State Government officials in the backdrop of the Manipur Sangai Festival, the sche-duled business summit and the exhibition football mat-ches, Myanmar army re- portedly prohibited con-struction of a house at Hao- lenphai village, which is situated near Border Pillar 76 around 3 Kms away from Moreh, by entering the State illegally.

According to a source, Myanmar army had earlier claimed that the village area belongs to Myanmar and today, at around 7 in the morning, troops of Myan-mar army entered the area illegally and tried to stop the construction work.

The source stated that the it was only when the 11 Assam Rifles personnel pos-ted at Haolenphai village advised the Myanmar army to stop from further entering into the area that the Myanmar personnel turned back.

After a while, more Myanmar security forces arrived and stayed at a water reservoir nearby the village, the source said.

A team of Moreh police led by OC Letkhohao Vaiphei also reached the village after receiving the news and secured the area.

On the other hand, irate locals of Haolenphai village blocked the roads against the unwanted surprise visit from the Myanmar army which have caused fear and panic among the locals.

Later, Additional Deputy Commissioner Moreh, N Bankim, 11 Assam Rifles CO RS Rawat, SDPO Sandip Gopal, DSP Thomas Th and other officials concerned tried to bring the situation under control.

Construction of the house is continuing at the village as the villagers asserted that they will resume building houses as the land/village is a part of India.

Meanwhile, Haolenphai village chief Lalkholun Haokip said that the 11 AR has urged the people to halt the construction work of the house (350 metres away from the border).

Angered by the direction of the AR, the village chief has questioned whether the Assam Rifles personnel are in favour of the villagers or the Myanmar army. He urged the authorities concerned to depute State’s security forces instead of the Assam Rifles to provide security for the villagers. The village chief further asserted that security personnel sent from the Centre will not be able to keep the villages safe as the Central security forces fail to hear the grievances of the villagers. Later in the day, a joint meeting organised at the residence of the village chief, Tengnoupal DC H Rupachandra assured that the matter will be taken to the Chief Secretary and necessary measures will be taken to demarcate Haolenphai area with the help of Survey of India officials.

He further assured to urge the State Government to build a police outpost at the area as well.

The meeting was attended by Tengnoupal DC, SP, 11 AR Commandant. Later, the officials extended first-aid to those locals who got injured during the short tussle with the security forces earlier.