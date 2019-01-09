Myanmar CMs

Imphal, Jan 8 (DIPR): Chief Minister N Biren Singh met Chief Minister of Mandalay region, Dr Zaw Myint, Chief Minister of Chin State, U Salai Luai, Chief Minister of Mon State, Dr Aye Zan, Central Executive Member of Rakhine State, Dr Myo Nyunt, Member of Parliament, U Myint Naing Ooo, and other officials of Myanmar Government today and discussed ways to strengthen the Indo-Myanmar relationship.

The meeting was held at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat this evening.

The meeting also discussed various ways to strengthen the Act East Policy, increase bilateral trade and commerce, reduce VISA fee, VISA on arrival facilities, to set up VISA Centre at Tamu, Mandalay etc.

Chief Secretary Dr J Suresh Babu, Secretary Tourism Nidhi Kesarwani and members of India Foundation were also present during the meeting.