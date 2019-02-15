Myanmar delegates call on Heptulla

Imphal, Feb 14 (DIPR)

Delegates from Myanmar called on Governor Dr Najma Heptulla at Raj Bhavan, Imphal today. The delegates comprising of 14 members will be visiting Bodh Gaya, Delhi and Lumbini.

During the interaction, the delegates expressed concern regarding problems like frequent frisking/checking by security forces faced by tourists from Myanmar visiting the State.

The team also expressed their desire for Visa on Arrival and On-line Visa application facilities for Myanmar tourists visiting India. The Governor also gave her assurance to look into the matter. Speaker of Manipur Legislative Assembly, Yumnam Khemchand Singh and Convener of Act East Policy Committee, Manipur, RK Shivachandra were also present at the interaction.