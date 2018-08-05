Myanmar does away with special permit

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Aug 4: Indians travelling to Myanmar would not be required to obtain special permits for they would be given visas provided they possess passports.

Even though citizens of the two countries are allowed free movement up to 16 Kms of each other’s territory, Indians who intended to travel beyond the 16 Kms had to take special permits from the Myanmar authority.

A special function would be held on Friendship Bridge, Moreh that connects India with Myanmar on August 8 and the international border would be opened, informed a source. The landmark function would be graced by Myanmar’s Ministry of Labour, Immigration and Population Permanent Secretary U Aye Lwin and Consul General of India in Myanmar Nandan Singh Bhaisora.

High ranking officials of the State Government will also take part in the function. Notably, the Government of India has already announced Moreh as an Immigration Check Post of India and the Tengnoupal SP has been designated as Immigration Officer.

On the other side of the border, the Myanmar Immigration Check Post would be converted into an international check post and Indians travelling to Myanmar would not be required to obtain passes from Myanmar Land Customs office.

Earlier, Indians travelling to Myanmar must seek assistance of local guides apart from obtaining special permits. But this system will be abolished with effect from August 8, said the source.