Myanmar media

Imphal, Nov 21 (DIPR): A four-member team of Mizzima Media Group, Myanmar led by its Editor-in-Chief Soe Myint met Chief Minister N Biren Singh at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat today.
The media team is on a trip to the State to cover Manipur Sangai Festival, 2018. Soe Myint took a 30-minute exclusive interview of the Chief Minister for his media house.
N Biren Singh expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the media team for visiting the State. The team will stay till November 27.
The Chief Minister will host a dinner to honour the visiting Myanmar delegates including the Chief Ministers of different States of the neighbouring country on November 26.

