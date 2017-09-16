Myanmar Nationals held, remanded

IMPHAL, Sep 15 : Two Myanmar Nationals were arrested from Imphal airport by the airport’s security staff yesterday at around 2.15 pm and they were handed over to Singjamei police station.

The two Myanmar Nationals have been identified as Khuplampang (21) s/o Nangzuhou of Dimzang village, Tedim, Myanmar and Chin Tawi Dim (22) Thangza Suan of Taham village, Kalemyo, Myanmar.

They were using fake identity cards to travel to Pune from Imphal via Kolkata. With the fake identity cards, they were posing as Dim Sian Vung and Ching Tawi Dim. Their fake identity cards claim that they are from Mizoram.

But police interrogation revealed that they were Myanmar Nationals from Myanmar.

They were produced before the Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Imphal West today and the Court remanded them to police custody till September 19.

It is said that the Myanmar Nationals speak only Myanmarese language and very little English.