Myanmar reportedly takes control of NSCN-K Hqs

TNT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Mar 3 : A few weeks after Myanmar Government started acting tough on militant groups and a permanent camp of the Myanmar army was set up in the Taga area, reports have come in that Myanmar army has begun taking over physical control of NSCN-K headquarters and driving out Indian militants from Taga area of Myanmar.

As per a news report published in the Deccan Chronicle, it was informed that over 500 security personnel of Myanmar army have dismantled the hideouts of Indian insurgent groups and taken over the physical control of NSCN-K headquarters last week, authoritative security sources told this newspaper that Myanmar army has taken this step after NSCN-K refused to follow the order of the Myanmar army to drive out all the non-citizen militants and armed rebels from their camps.

Pointing out that steps of Myanmar has scattered the Indian insurgent groups who were operating from Taga, security sources said that Myanmar army has also confiscated a large number of arms and ammunition from the insurgents who are loitering in the forest areas for shelter.

Admitting that Myanmar army has not resorted to aggressive military action on these insurgents, security sources said that they have been told to return to India instead of trying to set up fresh shelter points in Myanmar.

It is significant that most of the active militant groups of the North East have bases in Myanmar and are using the facilities of NSCN (K). Though, the exact number of militants now in Myanmar is yet to be ascertained, the security agencies believe that at least 2,000 cadres of active militant groups are still holed up in the neighbouring country.

About the recent report which indicated the death of a few top ULFA-(Independence) leaders in Myanmar army’s operations, security sources said that they are yet to ascertain the claims of ULFA-(Independence) chief Paresh Baruah who claimed that his top commander Jytirmoy Asom was killed in the operation of Myanmar Army.