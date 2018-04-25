MYDO hold LISBON to 1-1 draw in TKWA Trophy

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Apr 24 : MYDA, Mairenkhun were held to 1-1 draw by LISBON, Luwangsangbam in a Group E league match of the ongoing TKWA trophy organised by Tentha Khongbal Welfare Association at Tentha ground today. YDO, Sora were also awarded a walk-over as their rivals Heirok United failed to show up for a Group D clash.

In the 18th match of the tournament, Priyananda of LISBON found the opener in the 24th minute after a series of turns from one end to another. The first half ended 1-0 in favour of LISBON despite desperate attempts from MYDA to level the score.

After the breather, the Mairenkhun side shifted gears and threw more men into the opponents half trying to stretch the backline of LISBON. Their attempts bore fruit in the 43rd minute when Sanamar who was unmarked ran deep into the box and sent the ball crashing into the net and equalised the score to 1-1.

The latter part of the game saw both teams trying to score the winner but defence line up on both ends did their job well to thwart all incisive moves in time to go for a 1-1 draw.