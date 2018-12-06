Mysterious killings of livestock CCF not ruling out possibility of stray dogs

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Dec 5: Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife) Anurag Bajpai has claimed that there is a high chance that the recent mysterious killings of chickens, ducks and other livestock (which were found with their entrails eaten) might be the handiwork of stray dogs.

Speaking to media persons at Forest Department conference hall at Sanjenthong today, CCF Anurag Bajpai informed that the during the last few days, the attacks on livestock by the unknown predators in the State have decreased substantially and the number of phone calls/distress calls to the Department from the people have also decreased.

From yesterday evening till today, only one such case was reported from Bishnupur and Thoubal each while three incidents were reported from Imphal East and Imphal West, he added.

The CCF informed that the death of a chicken was reported at Kabo Wakching Balaram Khul Maning Leikai, Bishnupur district, at around 2.15 pm today.

When it came to Imphal East and West, the death of a chicken was reported from New Lambulane today, while the Department received a complaint about an incident which happened around 6-7 days ago at Nagamapal.

On the other hand, sighting of a mysterious animal was reported at Langthabal area and as such, scientists of Wildlife Institute of India have rushed to the area for necessary investigation.

In Churachandpur, two chickens were killed but the owner revealed that his dog was the culprit and as such the Department did not report it, the CCF explained.

Speaking about the investigation being carried out by the five scientists from WII, Anurag Bajpai said that the scientists installed two camera traps at Nagamapal today.

The scientists also rushed to Toubul, Thoubal, after some mysterious footprints were found in the area but it was later found that the footprints might be that of stray dogs.

The CCF continued that the scientists also investigated the mysterious animal which was supposedly caught at Paobitek, Mayang Imphal but the animal was later identified as a kind of fruit bat. As per the signs and evidences collected by the scientists till date, stray dogs have been singled out as the probable culprit behind the recent attacks on livestock.

However, the scientists will analyse the footages of all of the 12 camera traps today and a definite answer will be available tomorrow, the CCF added, appealing all not to panic and kill any wild animals and birds in confusion.

On the other hand, CCF Th Mahendrapratap said that there are reports of the presence of a large number of dogs which ran away from home and some of the camera traps installed by the WII scientists also captured such dogs in the footages.

However, all these factors need proper analysis and investigation, he explained and appealed to the people not to get hyper active and begin blaming innocent animals without concrete and viable proof.

Replying to a query, Mahendrapratap said that winter is breeding season for dogs and many other animals and during such times, the animals need extra energy and nutrients as such, they might have targeted other animals and livestock which have high fat reserves and protein contents.