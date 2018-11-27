Mysterious ‘predator’ strikes Imphal East too

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Nov 26: Amidst reports of killing of a number of domestic animals inclu-ding pigs, goats and poultry at different parts of Chura-chandpur district which still remains a mystery as no one can say for sure whether the killers are human being or wild animals, a large number of fully grown ducks were found slaughtered at Ning-omthong, Imphal East district.

Out of 75 ducks reared by one Thokchom Ratan (48) of Ningomthong Kitna Panung, 35 were found killed under mysterious circumstances this morning.

None of the ducks were found in their coop as Ratan and his family woke up in the morning.

After searching for sometime, most of the ducks were found dead in the adjoining paddy field, said Thokchom Ratan.

Ratan’s coop is made in front of his house near a pool which is surrounded by polythene net and has a roofed structure in the middle. The dead ducks were found scattered in the paddy field but Ratan did not search any more for the other missing ducks as paddy plants are still standing in the field.

Most of the dead ducks bore fatal wounds on chest and back and some of them were found cut open.

Pugmarks measuring 3X4 inches in diameter resembling those of dogs were seen in the area.

A team of Imphal East District Veterinary Office came to the paddy field and collected some of the carcasses for further investigation.