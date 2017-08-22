N Haricharan Singh Sub-junior Football commences in Jiribam Rojan racks up six goals as Sinlon Club triumph over Sonapur GPSA

Imphal, Aug 21: The 13th District-level Sub-Junior Boys (15 years and below) Football Tournament 2017 for N Haricharan Singh Trophy commenced at the Jiribam Govt Higher Secondary School Ground today.

Organised by the All Jiribam Sport Association (AJSA), Jiribam, the tournament is featuring nine teams and M Tilok, Superinten-dent,YAS, Jiribam, as a president of the opening ceremony, declared open the tournament at 3pm today.

In the first match of the tournament, Rojan Ahmed (jersey no. 10) of Sinlon Club, Hilghat emerged as the star, scoring six goals (18′, 25′, 27′, 28′, 62′, 64′), with four of them in the first half and the remaining in the second. Sonapur GPSA could manage to score only four goals with scoreline reading 6 for Sinlon and 4 for GPSA. For GPSA, Ramgaikhum J No.9) scored a brace (20′, 56′) while Chakitomba (J No.14) and Amarjit (J No.11) chipped in with one goal each (34′ and 50′ respectively).

Echel Club will take on Lalpani Star Club while PYC will clash with JYC tomorrow in the next matches of the tournament, which is sponsored by N Shankar Singh of Jiribam Bazar.