N Hazari & Dr Tombi State polo Easy wins for MPSC-B, X-PC, ITPC

IMPHAL, Feb 2: MPSC-B, X-Polo Club and Ibudhou Thangjing Polo Club notched comfortable wins against their respective opponents today in the ongoing 32nd N Hazari and Dr N Tombi State polo tournament 2017 at Mapal Kangjeibung.

In the first match, MPSC-B rallied to thrash Eastern Students’ Club-B by an overwhelming margin of 10 goals to two.

O Suresh contributed four goals, T Pradeepkumar hit a hat trick, Th Kaoba grabbed a brace and Kh Nongpoknganba struck one in MPSC-B’s win over ESC.

The two goals for ESC were scored by E Robin and A Lamnganba.

In the second encounter of the day, X-Polo Club trounced KMM Riding School-A 8-1.

Th Jacob (four goals), H Muhindro (two goals), L Tolangkhomba and L Atangba (one goal each) were the scorers for X-Polo Club while the lone goal for KMM Riding School-A was scored by M Chaoba.

The last match of the day saw Ibudhou Thangjing Polo Club-A drubbing Thangmeiband Youth Polo Club-A by a margin of seven goals to two.

P Ojit and M Doren hit a treble each while O Samarjit contributed one in Ibudhou Thangjing PC’s win over Thangmeiband Youth PC-A. K Rishikumar scored two goals for the Thangmeiband side.