N Hazari & Dr Tombi State polo ITPC, MPSC-A script easy wins

IMPHAL, Feb 5: Ibudhou Thangjing Polo Club and MPSC-A rallied to beat their respective opponents today in the ongoing 32nd N Hazari and Dr N Tombi State polo tournament 2017 at Mapal Kangjeibung.

In the first match today, Ibudhou Thangjing Polo Club thrashed MPSC-C by a margin of 10 goals to two.

P Ojit and M Doren grabbed a treble each while O Samarjit struck twice and L Kokeshwor, M Manihar contributed one each in ITPC’s win. Th Romen and M Vivekenanda scored for MPSC-C.

The second match of the day saw MPSC-A beating Eastern Student Club-A.

M Jawan struck three goals while H Abung Khuman, S Bimol, Th Ranjit and Y Binoy scored one goal each for MPSC-A.

E Romesh hit two goals while Th Momocha scored one for ESC.