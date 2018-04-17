N Ibotombi Memorial Cricket Trophy to begin from April 25

IMPHAL, Apr 16 : Friends in Need Society (FINES), Heirok will organise the 1st N Ibotombi Memorial Cricket Trophy from April 25 at Heirok ground.

The tournament carries a cash prize of Rs 30,000 along with certificate and memento for the winner while Runners-up will be honoured with a cash prize of Rs 15,000 along with certificate and memento.

Man of the match of each and every match will be awarded with a cash prize of Rs 100 along with memento. Man of the series and Best discipline team will also be honoured with Rs 1000 each, said a press release issued by publicity secretary of FINES.

He further notified that the registration form will be available at the FINES Office and the last of form submission is April 24.

Further details may be obtained from the office of the FINES.