N Neta of United Gym wins IW Body Building C’ship title

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Aug 12 : N Neta claimed the title of the 5th Imphal West District Body Building Championship 2018 organised by Body Builders’ Association of Imphal West under the aegis of All Manipur Gymnasium Welfare Association at Brilliant Club community hall, Samusang, Uripok Kangchup Road today.

The championship was graced by H Dingo Singh, MLA, Sekmai AC; Sapam Jay Singh, president, Body Builders’ Association of Imphal West; S Thambal Sharma, president, All Manipur Gymnasium Welfare Association, Herojit Ngangomba, Corporator Ward No. 27 and Jaychandra Konthoujam, president, IPSA as distinguished guests who also handed over prizes and honours to the body builders.

United Gym’s Kh Neta finished first in the senior category to win the title of the championship while Salam Robert Singh of KFC, Singjamei and Mutum Amar of Sangai Gym, Khagempalli finished second and third. Thiyam Premjit of KBB Gym, Tera and Ksh Risan of SBBS, Kwakeithel claimed the fourth and the fifth place in this category.

Md Shahbaz of United Gym claimed the junior title of the championship while Soraisam Priyankar of Indra Yaishna, Khumbong and Ngangbam Sunanda Singh of Salai Body Sculpture were able to claim the second and the third place. Yumnam Luwangamba of KFC, Singjamei and Nameirakpam Somen of Salai Body Sculpture clinched the fourth and the fifth title respectively.

Mutum Amar of Sangai Gym, Khagempalli also claimed the master category’s title and Ph Rameshor Singh of Pangkhal Gym finished second.