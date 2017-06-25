Nab killers of HSO prez within 48 hrs : KSO

IMPHAL, Jun 24 : Kuki Students’ Organisation (KSO) general headquarters has set a 48 hour deadline for the State Government to arrest the culprits involved in the assassination of Letkholal Haokip @ Palal, president of Haokip Students’ Organization (HSO), who was shot dead by unidentified persons at Langol Game Village yesterday night.

Speaking to media persons at the office of Kuki Inn, KSO president Paotinthang Lupheng said that an emergency meeting in connection with the killing was held today wherein representatives of several civil society organisations and student bodies attended.

He said that Letkholal Haokip was shot dead at point blank range in front of the deceased’s house by some unidentified persons who came in a grey colour Maruti 800 car.

He contended that the assailants accosted Letkholal Haokip when the latter stopped his car and the student leader was shot five times killing him on the spot.

He also claimed that the assailants drove away towards Iroisemba after the killing.

Stating that such killing of student leader would only create unrest in the society, he demanded the individual/group involved in the killing to clarify why the student leader was killed.

Paotinthang Lupheng on behalf of KSO set a 48 hour deadline for the State Government to nab the culprits involved in the killing failing which the student body will launch intense agitation.

He also said that KSO endorses the decision of the deceased’s family to not claim the dead body until identities of the killers are made public.

He informed that KSO had instructed all its branches spread over the country to stage a candlelight vigil and hold a sit-in-protest today evening in protest against the killing and added that the student body is looking forward to meet the DGP regarding the incident.