NAFA emerge champions of U-14 soccer tourney

IMPHAL, Dec 30 : NAFA, Thoubal Nongangkhong were crowned the champions of the 2nd Thoubal District Under 13 Boys 5-A -Side Soccer Tournament.

The tournament was organised by Kiyam Wangmataba Youth Welfare Association at its playground with 7 teams participating in it.

In the final match, NAFA drubbed PWO, Thoubal Wangmataba 4-1 to take the title of the tournament.

N Didash struck a hattrick (5′, 7′, 13′) and Ak Chittaranjan scored a single in the 16th minute for the winning side while L Robinson of PWO grabbed the consolation goal in the 80th minute of the match.

The valedictory function of the tournament was attended by Ak Sanatomba, vice chairperson, Thoubal Municipal Council and Y Lakshman as dignitaries who also gave away prizes to the winners and the runners up teams.