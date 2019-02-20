Naga cultural fest to be held at US

Mungchan Zimik

Ukhrul, Feb 19 : The Texas Naga Fellowship (TNF), USA is all set to celebrate a one day Texas Naga Cultural festival at First Chinese Baptist Church Dallas city, Texas America.

This was confirmed to this correspondent in a telephonic conversation by the president of TNF Zaklei Kaping.

Zaklei said that the Naga people living in Texas Dallas-Fort Worth will be hosting the cultural festival for the first time. “The festival will showcase our traditional attires, and folk dance and folk songs would be performed. Traditional cuisines of the Naga tribes will be exhibited and served to all guest visitors.

According to him, Director of Inter- Cultural Ministries BGCT Pathy Lane has consented to grace as the chief guest of the TNF cultural festival to be held on February 23 at Dallas city. Zaklei further mentioned that there are about one hundred Naga people living in Texas Dallas-Forth Worth and all will take key roles in the cultural festival.

The Texas Naga Fellowship was founded in 2006, he informed. The primary objectives of TNF is to promote one another and sustain the social and cultural identity of the Nagas in the US and further strengthen ties with American Nationals through spiritually growth.

Members of TNF are drawn from the Angami, Ao, Chakhesang, Lamkang, Moyon, Rengma, Sema, Tangkhul and Zeliang settled in Texas.

According to Zaklei Kaping, Visedelie Seyie vice-president, Ashele Vero general secretary and Tia Walling treasurer lead the Texas Naga Fellowship.