Naga integration part of dialogue : NSCN (IM)

DIMAPUR, Jul 1: The NSCN-IM has today said that the issue of integration of “all the Naga territories” is an integral part of the ongoing Indo-Naga political dialogue.

According to the NSCN-IM, Naga territories which have been “kept apart arbitrarily and indiscriminately” by the British in the first place and then further divided between Burma (now Myanmar) and India under Nehru without the knowledge and consent of the Naga people is totally unacceptable.

“Just as there cannot be a kingdom without territory, so the Indo-Naga political talks sans integration of all the contiguous Naga areas will be a futile exercise,” the NSCN-IM said.

The statement of the NSCN-IM made available to Newmai News Network this evening by the Ministry of Information and Publicity (MIP) of the NSCN-IM has come amid comments from Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on ‘Naga integration’ that had triggered media war between the latter and the NPF.

According to the NSCN-IM, the recent “irrational and irresponsible” statements on Naga territorial integration by Nagaland State Chief Minister, Neiphiu Rio, “are nothing but a direct challenge to the Naga National cause”.

“Who is he to barter the legitimate rights of the Nagas in the open market for personal glory ? Whom is he trying to please by surrendering the history and the legitimate right of the Nagas ?,” asked the NSCN-IM. The Naga outfit said that such a “treacherous attempt” to enhance personal political ambition at the expense of the Nagas’ right is a deliberate insult to the Naga people’s sentiment.

The NSCN-IM said that, in recognition of the Nagas’ history and situation as unique by the Government of India, the historic Framework Agreement of August 3, 2015 was signed between the Government of India and the NSCN.

The Naga outfit also stated that both the parties agreed and recognized that integration of all the contiguous Naga areas is the legitimate right of the Naga people and it is mutually agreed that it will be pursued through earnest political democratic process.

“Now, after 21 years of negotiation, India and Naga people are prepared to take the political dialogue to its logical conclusion and resolve the oldest political problem in the entire South East Asia”. According to the NSCN-IM, at this crucial juncture, any attempt to undermine or disturb the peace process without being able to make head or tail of the negotiation shall no longer be tolerated.

“Come what may, Nagas will stand our ground to the last. It must be remembered that this hard earned political achievement has come at the cost of untold sufferings and supreme sacrifices rendered by thousands of Naga sons and daughters. No individual or organization is licensed to talk cheaply on the history of our people,” the NSCN-IM said.

The NSCN-IM said that Nagas wherever they are, think and speak in one political language. “It is time for the Nagas to be vigilant and alert to distinguish between what is true and false,” it also stated.

According to the NSCN-IM, the “greatest challenge before us today is to remain truthful, and committed to the historical decision”. “Remember, morning shows the day, but the end is counted. We will stand to the end; we will not compromise our historical rights for one’s position, power and to please the enemies. We shall not remain silent spectators against any divisive forces within or without, who try to betray the Naga cause and their history,” the Naga outfit asserted.