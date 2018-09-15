Naga pact won’t compromise territorial integrity : Ram Madhav

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Sep 14: As assured repeatedly earlier by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP National General Secretary Ram Madhav has categorically stated that any solution to the Naga issue would not compromise the territorial integrity of Manipur.

An executive meeting of BJP Manipur Pradesh was held today at Classic Grande, Chingmeirong where the party’s strategies for the Lok Sabha election due next year were discussed at length apart from reviewing performances of the BJP-led Central and State Governments.

Speaking at the meeting, Ram Madhav stated that running a coalition Government is never an easy task.

The coalition Government did not create the different issues currently besieging Manipur.

Some people have been complaining about the border issue. But this is a false propaganda deliberately churned out by individuals like Rahul Gandhi who have been rejected by the people, Ram Madhav said.

There is a mutual agreement between India and Myanmar for border demarcation and the Government of India will never tolerate loss of even an inch of Manipur’s territory, asserted the BJP General Secretary.

The ongoing political dialogue between the Government of India and NSCN-IM and any solution worked out by the two parties will not compromise the territorial integrity of Manipur.

“Manipur is Manipur and it will always remain so and there will be no change to its territory”, Ram Madhav said.

Appealing to all agitators to put faith in the assurance, the BJP leader stated that no final solution will be worked out without first consulting the people’s representatives.

BJP is a party of the masses and it always goes hand in hand with the people whereas Congress party has been rejected by vast majority of the country’s citizens, he claimed.

Hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a dedicated and constructive leader, he went on to claim that 130 new schemes initiated by Modi have benefited 22 crore households of the country.

BJP is targeting 306 seats in the Lok Sabha election and it will certainly achieve the target. BJP will win the two Lok Sabha seats of Manipur under the existing leadership, he said.

Chief Minister N Biren claimed that no political party would be able to topple the incumbent BJP-led Governments at the Centre and the State.

Any kind of internal differences should not be allowed to take roots within the party. Strengthening the party is of paramount importance for there will be BJP Government only when the party is strong and vibrant, Biren asserted.

Political leaders and workers who have joined BJP anew and their colleagues who have been working for the party since years back should be respected equally, exhorted the Chief Minister.

All ordinary people when asked randomly about the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi always say that they support his leadership even though stage-managed interviews or stage-managed opinion polls may say otherwise, Biren said.

Narendra Modi will certainly come back for his second term as the country’s Prime Minister and the vote share secured by BJP will be even higher this time than the last Lok Sabha election which was 13 crore votes.

People openly opposed the recent Bharat bandh at Khangabok. They openly shouted against the bandh saying that they have got many benefits from the new Government such as bank accounts, LPG connections etc, Biren claimed.

Around 334 people have been given benefits of Rs 15 crore under the Start-Up programme.

As for Congress party, it will die under the weight of a series of scandals. Rather than upholding the country’s statute, one of their men was found stealing weapons from Government armoury, he continued.

Manipur has seen many changes during the last couple of years. People at the grassroots level are happy with the incumbent Government. It is an unmistakeable indication that BJP will win both the Lok Sabha seats of the State, he predicted. the lynching of a man at Lamsang, the Chief Minister assured that befitting action would be taken up against all those involved in the lynching but the particular incident did not have any communal tone.