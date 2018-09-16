Naga political talks in advanced stage, solution soon : Ram Madhav

KOHIMA, Sep 15

BJP National secretary in-charge of North East and J&K, Ram Madhav has said the ongoing Naga political dialogue for settlement of the Naga issue is in an advanced stage and expressed the hope that it would be resolved soon.

Talking to the press here at the Heliport on Saturday, the National BJP leader, while stating the Naga issue is complicated, said all the stakeholders would be taken on board while trying to find a permanent solution.

When asked about a series of protests in Manipur against what it called the Centre’s reported plan to extend Article 371A of the Constitution of India to the State in trying to resolve the Naga issue, Madhav said there were talks with many stakeholders, and the Government of India was sincerely trying to find a solution to the long standing Naga political issue “that is acceptable to all.”

On their party’s announcement that there should be “Election for Solution” while Naga civil societies and other political parties in the State were for “Solution before Election” and also whether there would be any possibility of settling the Naga issue before the next Parliamentary elections, Madhav refused to give any time frame for the settlement but said there were about seven months to the next Parliamentary elections which is likely to be held in the month of April 2019.

He further expressed hope that since their party, BJP, is in power in Manipur, Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, besides being a major ally in the PDA Government in Nagaland, there would be a resolution to the Naga issue sooner than later.

He also informed that the Central Government was working out to extend all possible help towards restoring unprecedented damages caused by the recent massive landslides and floods in Nagaland.

The BJP National secretary was here to meet the party people to discuss the upcoming Parliamentary elections. He did not say they would be setting up their own BJP candidate for the upcoming Parliamentary election in the State. He, however, stated that they would be discussing the matter with their party people in the State as to whether they would be setting up their candidate or not.

Earlier on his arrival here at the Heliport, he was received by BJP Ministers – Deputy Chief Minister Y Patton, Minister for Higher and Technical Education and Nagaland BJP unit president Temjen Imna Along Longkumer, Medical Minister Pangnyu Phom – and other party members.

NEPS