‘Naga solution’ rally at Delhi today

DIMAPUR, Feb 22: Naga people are all set to stage a mass rally in New Delhi on Saturday, February 23, to demand “immediate political solution”. The rally christened “global Naga mass rally” will be held under the theme, “Global Nagas call for immediate political solution which is honourable and acceptable” to the Nagas.

According to the organisers, the rally will kick off from Mandi House at 11 am, and thereafter, gather at Parliament Street. The rally is being organised, not by any particular organisation, but by the common Naga people.

The “Global Naga Mass Rally Organizing Committee” said that the “global Nagas” living in Delhi and around the world are holding the rally in Delhi to urge the Government of India for an immediate political solution to the more than two decades old Indo-Naga peace talks. “The historic rally in Delhi will demand a logical conclusion to the peace talks that is honourable and acceptable to the Naga people based on its historical facts and political legitimacy,” the committee said while issuing a statement to Newmai News Network today.

The rally will call upon the Government of India as well as the global communities to lend their helping hands in finding a solution to the protracted Indo-Naga conflict which began more than 90 years ago with the Naga official representation to the Simon Commission to be left alone to govern itself on January 10, 1929, it stated. It will seek to impress upon the Indian Government to take the Naga political issue very seriously and to engage them with political will and initiative to find an honourable solution within a stipulated time, the committee added. “This peace dividend of Indo-Naga solution will be immensely useful for the Nagas and India to move forward in the path of peaceful coexistence and development besides ushering peace in the North East frontiers of India and enhancing India’s image, the committee said, adding, “The political solution has to be hammered out on the basis of mutual respect and trust between India and the Nagas”.

It further stated that military solution with all its might and severity have been tried for half a century on the Nagas and the Naga people have suffered immensely on all political and economic fronts and yet the Nagas have endured and remained resilient and consistent in its demand for recognition of its unique political history and situation.

According to the “Global Naga Mass Rally Organizing Committee”, the peace talks between the Government of India and the Nagas have been continuing without showing much tangible result except the Indo-Naga Framework Agreement signed in 2015 for making it as the basis of the peace talks.

“Under a spirit of unity, brotherhood and oneness, thousands of Naga residents including the students, employees, lawyers, religious leaders, scholars, intellectuals, organisations and other professional walks of life in the National capital and other parts of the world will converge at Mandi House and later march towards Parliament Street,” it said.

Meanwhile, according to the organizing committee, hundreds of volunteers and choral groups from various Naga fellowships in New Delhi will also take part the “mammoth” rally with placards and slogans such as: “We demand an honourable solution to Indo-Naga peace talks”, “We want immediate Naga political solution”, “Enough of waiting for Naga political solution”, “India- show the will and goodwill to solve Naga Political issue” etc.



