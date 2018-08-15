Naga solution will benefit neighbours too: NSCN-IM

Newmai News Network

DIMAPUR, AUG 14: Observing the 72nd Naga Independence Day today at Hebron Camp, off Dimapur, the NSCN-IM has called upon the neighbours of the Nagas to “understand together” the issues. The NSCN-IM also said that the neighbours of the Nagas will also benefit from the Naga political solution.

Gen (Retd) Kholi, Vice president of the government of the People’s Republic of Nagalim (NSCN-IM), in his speech on the occasion said that the Nagas are ready to understand together with their neighbours. “We are ready to understand together with our neighbours on issues of each others’ history and rights provided they come with rational and realistic approach and are prepared to appreciate the history and the right of the Naga people in its right perspective,” the speech of Gen (Retd) Kholi said.

The speech was read out by NSCN-IM Home Minister, Hukavi Yepthomi as Gen (Retd) is presently camping in New Delhi.

Gen (Retd) Kholi also said that the Nagas do not want to live in hostility with their neighbours, “but a peaceful co-existence with our neighbours and peoples respecting each other’s history and rights is what we want and, this, we want our neighbors to appreciate, because at the end of the day Naga political solution will be beneficial to them too”.

Gen (Retd) Kholi then thanked God, “the refuge of Naga people, for His divine providence that has sustained us this far, helping us to withstand forces of our enemies within and without”.

Paying homage to “Naga martyrs” the NSCN-IM leader said that they sacrificed their lives as ransom for the freedom of Nagalim. “Their supreme sacrifices shall be an inspiration to the younger generations, and the Naga history will ever cherish them,” the NSCN-IM leader added.

Gen (Retd) Kholi then said that, on this day, in 1947, the Naga people declared Independence from the British colonialists, one day ahead of Indian independence. “This was the result of the right and timely decision of the visionary Naga leaders of the time,” Gen (Retd) Kholi added. Gen (Retd) Kholi then said, “The NSCN should be reminded that our political struggle began with our people and it shall end with the people”. He also said that the Naga revolution is of the people, for the people and by the people. “However, beware of those false organizations and individuals trying to barter Nagas’ rights for personal fame and glory,” Kholi warned.. Gen (Retd) Kholi then expressed gratitude to all the civil society organizations, churches, prayer groups, and well-wishers from all over Naga areas and outside whose prayer support and contribution in various manners have sustained the “Naga national cause” till today. He added that the Naga history will ever remember them. “We began our political struggle with God and we shall also accomplish it with God,” Kholi also said, adding, “We had done what we could in all these years of political negotiations with the Government of India, and there is not much to be done now”.

According to the NSCN-IM leader, final solution will come as and when God is pleased with the Nagas. “Therefore, countrymen, it is high time the Naga people examine our lives and see whether or not God finds reasons to be pleased with us. Let us remind ourselves of the Gospel truth that, with God everything is possible, and that God is the answer to every problem of a believer,” Gen (Retd) Kholi added.

Kholi then stated that the position of the Nagas, in terms of their history and political rights, has been acknowledged and recognized by the Government of India, “and now our future is secured and protected from external forces”. But, the fact of the problem that still remains to be resolved is the danger of self-destruction, he stated.

According to Kholi, Nagas are bound to perish together “until and unless we realize that our greatest enemy is within ourselves in the form of egotism, jealousy, selfishness, hatred, self- righteousness etc”. He als said that the Nagas have to overcome this if “we are to survive as a nation”.

NSCN-IM Home minister, HUkavi Yepthomi hoisted the Naga flag. The Naga Army’s General Field Training Headquarters (GFTHQ) displayed drill on the occasion.